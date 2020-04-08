The arrival of two new squadrons of F-35 aircraft remains on track despite a number of travel restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to Col. Benjamin Bishop, 354th Fighter Wing commander at Eielson Air Force Base.
“We have one F-35 in the wing, currently sitting down at Fort Worth (Texas),” Bishop said in an interview Tuesday. “There are more aircraft behind it, and those are on schedule too.”
Bishop said three of the new F-35s are due to arrive this month, followed by another three in May and more throughout the summer.
The F-35A Joint Strike Fighter is a fifth-generation stealth aircraft capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, electronic warfare and delivering nuclear weapons. By December 2021, 54 F-35s are scheduled to have arrived at Eielson, along with 1,300 personnel.
In response to the ongoing virus outbreak, the Department of Defense canceled permanent change of station moves and temporary duty moves through May 11.
Eielson has canceled any leave outside Alaska for airmen, and local leave is has been restricted to a 250-mile radius of base, with a specific ban on travel to the Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna areas. Eielson has also closed a number of its facilities, including its community center, its library and various bars and restaurants.
Bishop noted that, amid the various measures being taken to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, leadership at Eielson is aiming to strike “a balance between taking care of our airmen and families and getting the mission done.”
“We’re getting after it,” Bishop said. “F-35 beddown is one of the missions we continue to support and safeguard.”
Although Bishop noted that the arrival of airmen to support the F-35 mission has been hampered by the travel restrictions, those who are essential to the mission may be granted exceptions. In the meantime, Eielson currently has 90 trained F-35 aircraft maintenance airmen and eight qualified F-35 pilots on base, sufficient through at least the end of the summer.
“We still have enough people already here,” Bishop said. “We can accept the arrival of aircraft throughout the summer.”Eielson on March 25 announced that one airman had tested positive for COVID-19. When asked if any more cases had emerged, Bishop said he could not disclose that information but added that confirmed cases on base are “few in number.”
He noted that Eielson is reporting any cases of the disease to the Fairbanks North Star Borough, local medical institutions and the state.
While mission-readiness on base has not been impeded by the virus outbreak, Bishop is still bracing for some impact.
“We’re not unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak. I don’t think any community is unaffected by it across the nation,” he said. “The airmen and families at Eielson AFB are no expectation.”
The Eielson airfield is still operating, he said.
“We have F-16s, our 18th Aggressor Squadron. I’m actually scheduled to fly tomorrow.”
