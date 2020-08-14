Administrators at three home-school programs with offices in Fairbanks said enrollments are rising with families looking for consistency, flexible scheduling and a roughly $2,000 allowance for purchasing education supplies.
Raven Homeschool has more than doubled its enrollment. IDEA Homeshool’s enrollment is up by at least 30%. FOCUS Homeschool is also seeing an uptick.
The programs are drawing new pupils from Fairbanks and beyond, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, an estimated 375 students so far have moved from brick-and-mortar schools to the district’s home-school program, Fairbanks BEST. Another 750 or so students have left neighborhood schools for a non-district home-school program or for unknown reasons.
Sales are up at Enchanted Forest Toys, in Fairbanks, which sells home school supplies.
“Home school is very popular this year,” said Daryl Bowers, IDEA Homeschool director. “I think there are so many people in America this year that are doing home school for the first time. It’s all preliminary but we are up about 1,500 kids more than last year.
“We felt that there would be more people who would be home-schooling,” he said. “I didn’t anticipate this big of a jump but, you know, we are well equipped to provide home-school support to families because it’s the only thing we do.”
The enrollment increase is unprecedented in the IDEA program’s more than 20-year history, Bowers said.
Kim Bergey, program director of Raven Homeschool, said pre-pandemic enrollment of about 1,900 students is now approaching 4,000, and they are hiring.
Bergey attributed the increase to families resigned to home learning and leaving brick-and-mortar schools, which may or may not open depending on community coronavirus case counts, in search of more stability.
“I suspect that we’ll have more families that migrate to home-schooling just because of the family benefits that it provides,” Bergey said.
School can be scheduled around family needs, she said. Parents choose the curriculum.
Bergey thinks a lot of families had already considered home-schooling and that the pandemic prompted them to try.
Stacy Yates, owner of Enchanted Forest Toys, which sells games, art supplies, and books popular with home-school families, said some of her new customers are turning to home-schooling because they are worried about the upcoming school year.
“A lot of them have mentioned that bouncing back and forth between in-person school and virtual is a bit too chaotic,” she said.
Yates, an experienced home-school mom, spends a lot of time reassuring parents.
“Every kid is going to have kind of a disrupted education this year, I think,” she said.
