Amazon opens its most northern air gateway and sorting facility at the Fairbanks International Airport today, promising faster delivery of Amazon products as well as a wider service area and more jobs in the Interior.
“The addition of this gateway in Fairbanks allows us to deliver items to our customers faster, while gaining the ability to deliver to areas of Alaska that were not previously serviced by Amazon Air,” Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, said in a news release.
Fairbanks International Airport Manager Angie Spear said that the Amazon gateway will help quickly and efficiently deliver necessary items to customers in the Bush communities.
“This new location will expand Amazon’s presence, not only in Fairbanks, but in some of the most rural areas in the region,” Spear said.
To facilitate the delivery of packages to customers’ doorsteps, Amazon partners with the postal service, Lisa Campos, the public relations manager for Amazon Operations, explained in an email to the News-Miner.
Amazon’s air cargo operation, Amazon Air, will bring the packages to the Old Northern Air Cargo building, where employees will sort and send them to their next destination. The sorting and distribution center will create more than 50 jobs in the area, according to the news release.
“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon Air to Fairbanks and look forward to creating new jobs in the months ahead for Alaskans,” said Kimberly Howard, the president of Amazon partner Naniq Global Logistics, LLC, the agency that will manage the site. “Amazon supports our commitment to hire local, Indigenous people across our operations.”
People interested in learning more about available jobs can visit the company’s careers page at www.naniqglobal.com/careers. As of Wednesday, the website displays three positions open in Fairbanks: small package sorter, box truck driver and lead dispatch/supervisor, with salaries ranging from $13 per hour to $24 per hour.
Packages will arrive at Fairbanks via Sun Country Airlines’ daily 737 cargo flights.
“We use third-party carriers for all of our air cargo operations,” Campos wrote. “So while we lease or own the aircraft as Amazon Air, our partners operate the aircraft on our behalf with their own pilots.”
The first flight on Amazon Air’s branded aircraft will arrive this evening from Portland International Airport.
The last time Fairbanks International Airport had scheduled cargo service from out of state was in 2007, and the airport staff is excited for the new addition and the ability to bring goods from the Lower 48, the airport’s Communications Manager Melissa Stepovich said.
For Amazon Air, Fairbanks is the second location in the state. The first opened in Anchorage in 2019.
