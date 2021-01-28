A teacher in Klawock won $34,500 in a state education raffle on Wednesday.
Abraham Horpestad was announced as the first place winner of Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend Education Raffle, which is in its second year.
The second place winner was Rory Stark, whose prize is about $17,250. The third place winner was Mark Davis, who will receive about $8,600. In fourth place was Teresa Paukan, whose prize is about $4,300.
The four names were drawn from 9,833 entries, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Raffle participants paid $100 per ticket from their 2020 dividend to be part of a drawing with most of the proceeds funding education grants and an education endowment fund.
The program brought in $983,300, up from $976,400 last year. Fairbanks Sen. Click Bishop sponsored the legislation to establish the raffle.
“I am both humbled and delighted that Alaskans continue to show support for something that helps education,” Bishop said in a prepared statement. “Thanks to them, nearly a half-million dollars will go out to school districts in supplemental grants and nearly a quarter-million dollars will get socked away into the Education Endowment Fund. My hope is that the endowment will grow and grow and grow and become Alaska’s next big permanent fund. Only this one will be for our kids.”
The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development will receive $491,650, or half of the total proceeds, to provide grants to local school districts based on the average daily enrollment for each district.
The education endowment fund will have a deposit of $245,825, or 25% of the proceeds. Another $245,825 went to the education raffle fund.
Last year’s winners were James Johnson, first place, Joshua Foster, second place, Dantasia James, third place, and Laura Hayes, fourth place.
