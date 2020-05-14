A 54-year-old North Pole woman was charged with felony second-degree assault Monday for allegedly attacking another woman with a pair of wire cutters.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, Fairbanks police received a 911 call at 1:37 p.m. in which a woman stated that Jenell Semaken was actively stabbing people at a North Pole address. Police transferred the call to Alaska State Troopers but it was dropped before it went through.
Troopers responded to the address and discovered there had not been a stabbing there. While on scene, they were advised the incident took place at another North Pole home.
Troopers contacted the alleged victim at the correct address. The woman was crying and had multiple cuts and bruises on her left arm. She told troopers she went to a female friend’s house and Semaken, who was already at the house, immediately began calling her derogatory names, pulled her hair and said, “I will kill you.”
Semaken let go of the woman’s hair, grabbed a kitchen knife and walked back toward her. The woman and her friend ran out the front door, then ran back in after Semaken followed them outside, according to the complaint.
The women tried to shut the door and Semaken was stuck with half of her body inside the doorway and half of her body outside. Semaken had a pair of wire cutters in her hand and used them to slash at the alleged victim’s arm. The two women were able to push Semaken outside, shut the door and call 911.
Troopers contacted Semaken and three other people in a vehicle at Badger Road and Old Badger Road. Semaken said she and the alleged victim argued but denied a physical altercation took place, according to the complaint.
