As a $22 million budget gap looms for Interior Alaska’s only major hospital, all nine members of the region’s legislative delegation are calling on local government to throw a financial lifeline to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the community foundation that owns it.
Reps. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks; Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks; Mike Prax, R-North Pole; Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks; Adam Wool, D-Fairbanks; Dave Talerico, R-Healy; and Sens. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks; John Coghill, R-North Pole; and Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, all signed the joint letter sent Monday to the city of Fairbanks and Fairbanks North Star Borough urging the two local governing bodies to provide emergency funding relief to Foundation Health Partners following months of state mandated procedure cancellations and closures.
“Our community has been impacted by COVID-19, but without Foundation Health Partners’ system-wide leadership and quick response to protect our residents, the health crisis could have escalated,” the lawmakers wrote. “We know that we have not seen the last of the COVID pandemic and that the need for our hospital services will continue.”
The foundation’s budget gap reached $35 million during the worst of the pandemic closures earlier this year as nearly all inpatient, outpatient and elective procedures were indefinitely canceled while the medical focus statewide was aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.
The foundation saw a drop in average revenue of about 24% just in the last two months of March after the first cases of COVID-19 in Alaska sparked immediate closures in the health care sector.
With the allocation of $5.6 million in federal funds and $7.5 million funds directly from the state’s share of CARES Act funding, the gap has shrunk to $22 million —still a substantial amount, noted Jeff Cook, president of the Foundation Health Parters board of directors.
This is the figure that Interior legislators are hoping can be decreased with CARES Act money the city and borough received from the governor in individual distributions given to municipalities and boroughs across the state.
For the legislators, it only makes sense for the communities which benefited from the hospital’s readiness through the first months of the pandemic to give back.
“While it was the right thing to do, the cost of COVID preparedness averaged $9 million per month, March through June,” the letter outlined.
Cook told the Daily News-Miner Tuesday he had been made aware that that delegation was in the process of writing the letter but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not read it. Members of the delegation reached out to the foundation to get budget numbers, but that was about it, he explained.
Cook said he fully supports the message and reiterated the hospital’s level of need.
The hospital has a savings account for emergency situations, but Cook said Tuesday afternoon no money was spent from the account during the past few months of pandemic-related financial strain. Reserved for dire situations like a “blown up CT machine,” spending down in savings is a risky move because spending too much from the account jeopardizes the foundations credit and bond rating, elements of financial stability that are critical, he said.
The hospital’s budget gap expanded due to a number of factors, he explained. FHP operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Clinic and Denali Center, which collectively employs 1,960 people — about 7% of the Fairbanks workforce, according to the Interior delegation.
No staff were furloughed or laid off during the closures, utilities remained largely the same as the building remained heated and lit even with a much lower customer and patient base, and spending on COVID-19 related supplies increased —a perfect storm of dropped revenue, consistent overhead and increased spending, Cook explained.
To put this in perspective, at 40 below weather, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital goes through an average 6,000 gallons of heating fuel a day, Cook cited. These costs don’t go away just because patients aren’t in the building.
“Utility bills don’t stop, your payroll doesn’t stop,” Cook said.
As noted in April by Alaska Hospital and Nursing Home Association CEO Jared Kosin, revenue crashes of that magnitude are hard to bounce back from even as the state begins to open up regular medical practices again.
The city of Fairbanks and Fairbanks North Star Borough are both in the process of crafting distribution plans for the portions of federal CARES Act funding appropriated by the state.
The city received $15.9 million — $5.2 million of which is slated for medical facilities. It remains unclear how that will be split up throughout the community.
The borough received $24.5 million but has not publicized a plan for distribution or whether that includes a specific budget line for medical centers.
