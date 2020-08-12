Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed the director of state-based conservative think tank Alaska Policy Forum to the five-member redistricting board that will redraw the state’s legislative districts in time for the 2022 election.
Bethany Marcum, executive director of APF, is one of two Dunleavy appointments to the board. Marcum is an Anchorage Republican who worked as an aide in Dunleavy’s office when he served as a state senator.
Alaska Policy Forum joined Koch-funded conservative political group Americans For Prosperity on the governor’s private budget road show last year.
Legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years in Alaska.
The often politically loaded redistricting process involves redrawing legislative district maps to match numbers presented in the new federal census. The original maps drawn from 2010 data drew hefty criticism and claims of Republican gerrymandering. The last redistricting was not completed until 2013 due to a state Supreme Court case over the validity of the new district maps.
E. Budd Simpson, a Republican attorney from Juneau, was Dunleavy’s other appointment. Simpson serves as outside legal aid to the Alaska Native regional corporation Sealaska Corp. and to the Juneau Empire, the region’s largest newspaper. Simpson serves in the 1st Judicial District.
The redistricting board consists of two appointments from the governor and one each from state Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, House Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, and Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger.
Giessel appointed Fairbanks businessman John Binkley, a former Republican state lawmaker and onetime gubernatorial hopeful, whose family owns the Anchorage Daily News and, in Fairbanks, the Riverboat Discovery.
Edgmon appointed Nicole Borromeo, who has served as general counsel and executive vice president of the Alaska Federation of Natives since 2014. Borromeo is registered as an undeclared voter. She spent two years working on Capitol Hill for the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens and the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Bolger appointed Melanie Bahnke of Nome. Bahnke is a tribal member of the Native Village of Savoonga and serves as president and CEO of Bering Straits-based Native organization Kawerak Inc. Bahnke is registered as an undeclared voter.
The five-member board will have 90 days to compile and adopt a plan after receiving the 2020 census data, which is currently due March 31, 2021.
Members of the board must collectively represent all four of the state’s judicial districts.
Bahnke serves is from the 2nd Judicial District.
Marcum and Borromeo are from the 3rd Judicial District.
Binkley is from the 4th Judicial District.
