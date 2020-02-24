The House Finance Committee heard public testimony from across the state on the operating budget this week.
The committee heard comments from communities, including Juneau on Wednesday, Fairbanks on Thursday, Anchorage on Friday and statewide Saturday.
Saturday’s testimony brought with it concern over social services and the Alaska Marine Highway system from communities including Anchorage, Kodiak, Sitka, Cordova and Wrangell.
Natasha Gamache, a mother from Anchorage, told legislators of her 6-year-old son’s recent suicide attempt following intense bullying at school. Gamache shared the extreme struggles the family has gone through in seeking mental health treatment for him and urged lawmakers to address lacking mental health resources in Alaska.
“We are failing our young people and it is on you and on all of us to do a better job on advocating and providing services for our young people so that they stay alive,” Natasha Gamache in Anchorage. “Right now because of the way our Medicaid structure is in the state of Alaska, we have a severe shortage of mental health officials who are able to provide treatment to lower income residents.”
The Alaska Permanent Fund dividend also came up a number of times throughout the afternoon.
Pat Holmes, a Kodiak resident, encouraged lawmakers to maintain funding for state services by paying a smaller annual dividend.
“I think there should be no increase in the PFD, we need to go back to the priorities at statehood and the first 25 years before oil and that was education, public safety, transportation — and that includes marine highway systems — fisheries and social services,” Holmes said. “I’ve been a Republican most of my life but I think we’ve just swung a little bit too far to the right and have allowed the Legislature to be influenced by large corporations.”
The committee will meet again Monday and Tuesday to continue budget discussions.
