Unemployment claims in the state of Alaska are continuing to spike since cases of COVID-19 were first announced and businesses began to close in accordance with state mandates.
The state saw a total of 13,774 unemployment insurance claims in the week ending March 21 — nearly double the number the state saw the week before.
Officials from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development say the jump in claims is a direct result of the economic crisis tied to COVID-19.
Labor Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter noted in a meeting with reporters Tuesday that the numbers are unprecedented and, as such, the department is working as hard as they can to address the claims as they come in.
“Claims are substantially increasing each day,” Ledbetter wrote in an opinion column distributed Wednesday. “Please be patient. Unemployment Insurance Program staff are working around the clock to meet demand. We have moved staff from other divisions in the department to help with the effort, and many retirees are reporting to duty to assist.”
State and federal unemployment regulations have loosened in recent weeks with the state waiving the one-week waiting period for filing for unemployment, increasing the dependent benefit and opening up benefits for individuals who lost work due to the virus or for individuals who are unable to work due to caring for a child who is no longer attending school or caring for an elderly family member during the outbreak.
Additionally, the federal government has waived the minimum work requirement for able-bodied individuals seeking assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP — sometimes referred to as food stamps.
