Several members of the state’s travel and tourism industry expressed concern during an online conference with Alaska’s congressional delegation Tuesday that recently approved federal aid programs wouldn’t be enough to mitigate the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Hosted by the Alaska Travel Industry Association, the conference was attended by over 400 participants from the industry, along with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young, who outlined the various aspects of the recently passed CARES Act that could assist Alaska’s travel and tourism industry.
Among the various measures discussed was the Paycheck Protection Program, which is a fund of $350 billion in low-interest, federally backed loans for small businesses that aims to provide up to eight weeks of cash flow. The act defines small businesses as those that employ fewer than 500 people and is intended to prevent layoffs and business closures. If employers maintain payroll, the portion of the loan used to cover paychecks, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, and other fixed expenses will be forgiven.
“This program, for our state, is going to cover the vast majority of businesses in Alaska,” Sullivan said, adding that the goal is to make these loans available imminently through local lending institutions. “Right now, I believe we have nine banks and credit unions that qualify in our state.”
Following comments from the members of Congress, some participants were given the chance to ask questions. While all of those commenting expressed thanks to the three for their work, many also expressed doubts over whether the new federal aid is enough to support an industry that is facing a substantial amount of financial stress.
ATIA Board Chairman Dan Oberlatz, who owns Anchorage-based Alaska Alpine Adventures, called the bill “a bit inadequate” and noted that it doesn’t take into account the seasonal nature of the tourism and travel industry.
“Many in our industry are wondering how the average monthly payroll multiplier and the eight week forgiveness clause in the Paycheck Protection Program are going to work for typical seasonal tourism businesses, many of which employ a large seasonal workforce,” Oberlatz said. “The potential to receive forgiveness on a portion of that is great, but, even if implemented quickly, eight weeks is only going to provide a bridge to support us to the early part of June.”
Oberlatz noted that various travel restrictions are likely to shorten or even eliminate Alaska’s tourism season, which typically lasts mid-May to mid-September, and went on to ask if there would be an opportunity for extended financial support for businesses that rely on heavy visitor traffic during the summer months.
Sullivan conceded that the legislation is “not perfect” and is focused on the next eight weeks “to get through the most challenging parts of this pandemic.” He was quick to note that no one knows whether that time frame will prove correct. While neither Murkowski nor Sullivan outlined anything specific, they both said that they’re working to address long-term issues. Murkowski pointed out that many of Alaska’s industries are seasonal and said “we have more to do.”
“You’re going to have folks who, after this scare, might not be so eager to jump on an airplane,” she said. “We’ve got some very, very challenging long-term issues in front of us. Right now we’re just trying to deal with the immediacy of the short-term.”
