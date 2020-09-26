The Alaska Division of Elections will be sending out absentee ballots to registered Alaska voters about a week earlier than planned in an effort to make sure voters have ample time to return the ballots before deadline.
Time is of particular concern this year for a number of reasons.
First, as of Friday, about 93,000 registered Alaska voters had requested an absentee ballot, according to the Division of Elections, meaning the state is preparing to deal with more than twice as many absentee ballots than were requested for the 2018 general election.
Taking COVID-19 into consideration, the Centers for Disease Control has recommended absentee voting as the safest option. The number of requested absentee ballots in Alaska is expected to grow more leading up to the election.
Second, the U.S. Postal Service has warned all 50 states that the massive increase in the use of absentee voting due to COVID-19 concerns, coupled with staffing difficulties and financial hardship the Postal Service is facing, could cause mail delivery delays that could affect whether a voter's ballot gets returned in time to be counted if it is not returned early enough.
In Alaska, as long as an absentee ballot is postmarked by election day –– Nov. 3 –– and arrives within an approved window of time after Election Day, it's counted.
Ballots sent from within the U.S. must be received by Nov. 13. Overseas ballots must be received by Nov. 18. This is one of the latest deadlines in the country. But an individual letter sent to the Alaska Division of Elections from the Postal Service warned that, even if voters make sure their ballot is postmarked on Nov. 3, it may not reach the division within that 10-day window.
For all those reasons, the Division of Elections will be sending out requested absentee ballots to registered Alaska voters beginning Oct. 2 instead of Oct. 9 as originally planned.
For those who still wish to vote in person, early voting begins Oct. 19.
More information can be found at www.absenteeballotapplication.alaska.gov/.
