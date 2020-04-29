The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that state employees’ disciplinary records are confidential personnel records under the State Personnel Act.
The ruling, made public Friday, was in response to an appeal by Kaleb Lee Basey, a former Fort Wainwright soldier who was convicted Dec. 12, 2017 on two counts of child pornography.
Alaska State Troopers began investigating Basey in January 2014 after receiving a complaint about a suspicious “casual encounters” Craigslist post that read, “Any dads or moms want to share a daughter with me for the night? just (sic) gauging interest, must have a daughter …” the post stated in part.
Troopers quickly identified Basey as the person responsible for the post and received a warrant to search his barracks room. Additional Craigslist posts and email correspondence with people responding to his posts were also found.
A Fairbanks federal grand jury indicted Basey on Dec. 16, 2014 on three counts of attempted enticement of a minor and one count of receipt of child pornography for four separate incidents between August 2013 and January 2014.
In 2016, Basey filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against several of the troopers who investigated his case. Basey also filed two public records requests with troopers in which he sought various documents related to the investigation, including disciplinary records for two of the troopers.
Basey’s request was denied, and he appealed the decision to the agency head. That appeal was denied, and Basey filed a lawsuit seeking the disclosure of the requested documents. The Superior Court declined to hold a hearing and dismissed the suit after agreeing with the state’s argument that Alaska statute authorized the refusal to disclose records pertaining to a criminal prosecution and to refuse records requested by a party to a related pending civil lawsuit, according to the decision issued Friday.
Basey appealed the Superior Court’s decision in December 2017. The state Supreme Court reversed the dismissal order on the grounds that the litigation exception only applies when the requester is in litigation involving a public agency and that no Alaska public agency was party to Basey’s pending criminal or civil cases. The court also concluded that “it was error to hold AS 40.25.120(a)(6)(A)’s law enforcement interference exception applied because the state had offered no evidence that Basey’s request would interfere with his pending federal criminal case,” according to the recent decision.
The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Superior Court for further proceedings, and Basey filed a motion in January 2018 to compel production of the requested documents. The Superior Court denied the motion, stating its view that the troopers’ disciplinary records could not be disclosed because general disciplinary records are not listed in the applicable statute.
Basey appealed again and argued that the Supreme Court should adopt a waiver rule similar to the rule for federal Freedom of Information Act cases. The court, citing legislative history, statutory purpose and “plain language” in the applicable Alaska statutes, concluded that state employee records are confidential “personnel records” under the State Personnel Act.
