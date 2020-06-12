The Alaska Supreme Court has affirmed the legality of a proposed ballot initiative that could substantively change several state election laws if voters approve.
According to a summary of the initiative proposed by the political group Alaskans for Better Elections, the act would replace the political party system with an open primary system, require additional campaign finance disclosures and would establish ranked-choice voting for the general election.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer decided the initiative violated a constitutional requirement that proposed initiatives be confined to one subject. He declined to certify the sponsors' application in September 2019, and they immediately appealed the decision in Superior Court.
The court disagreed with Meyer's decision and ruled the initiative should be certified because its several provisions fell under the single subject of "election reform." The court also allowed the sponsors to begin collecting the signatures required to place the initiative on a future ballot.
Meyer and the state's elections office — referred to collectively as "the State" — appealed to the Alaska Supreme Court. In an opinion released Friday, the court affirmed the lower court's ruling after finding it correctly interpreted the relevant constitutional provisions and "because we reject the request to reverse precedent that the people's power to initiate laws generally is equivalent to that of the Legislature."
"This appeal arises from the State's action limiting the people's constitutional right to legislate directly by initiative," the opinion states.
The initiative is scheduled to be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, according to the Alaska Division of Elections website.
Ranked-choice voting gives voters the option to rank candidates in order of choice, depending on how many are on the ballot. Those ranked as first choice would be counted first. If no candidate receives a clear majority of first-choice votes, the candidate with the smallest number of first-choice votes is eliminated and the votes are redistributed in accordance with the voter's preference on their ranking. The process would continue until one candidate has a majority.
