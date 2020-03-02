Alaska Supreme Court Justice Joel Bolger has recused himself from the case involving the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Bolger issued the official notice Monday, noting he does not have any personal issues with the governor but has made statements in the past that he acknowledges could bring his neutrality into question.
"As stated previously, I do not have any personal bias or prejudice concerning the parties or attorneys involved in this case. However, I have special public responsibilities as the administrative head of the Alaska Court System and as the chairman ex-officio of the Alaska Judicial Council," Bolger wrote in the Monday notice. "In those capacities, I have made public statements that could suggest a strong disagreement with the governor’s conduct on some very fundamental issues affecting the judicial branch, conduct that forms part of the basis for the recall petition under consideration.
"In other words, this is a case where a reasonable person might question whether my judgment is affected by my overriding public responsibilities to the justice system."
