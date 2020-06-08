The Alaska Supreme Court issued an open letter to Alaska on Friday pointing to changes they see as necessary in addressing racial inequity in the justice system.
This collective message from the current four-member bench comes after more than a week of protests across the country sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“We recognize that too often African-Americans, Alaska Natives, and other people of color are not treated with the same dignity and respect as white members of our communities,” the single-page letter reads. “And we recognize that as community members, lawyers, and especially as judicial officers, we must do more to change this reality.”
The letter — addressed to “Fellow Alaskans” — outlines the job of the court system to operate on the basis of equal rights, principals which the group says the United States was founded on.
“We recognize that as a court system we must commit ourselves to making these ideals real by once again dedicating our efforts to ensuring that we provide an accessible and impartial forum for the just resolution of all cases,” the letter read. “When so many members of our community are not heard or are not treated fairly, we must make changes.”
Proposed changes included improved and increased access to legal assistance and the breaking down of barriers for black and Indigenous individuals.
“And we must examine why people of color continue to be incarcerated and punished at rates that far exceed those of white offenders. We must also work to attract more people of color to the practice of law and, ultimately, to judicial careers,” the letter continues. “As community members we must work with our neighbors to help heal the raw wounds of racism and history that have been so painfully laid bare. It is only by working together that we can hope to move beyond the pain that is so evident today.”
The full letter can be found here: www.bit.ly/3h1ytuJ.
The letter was signed by Chief Justice Joel H. Bolger and Justices Daniel E. Winfree, Peter J. Maassen and Susan M. Carney.
The fifth seat on the bench is currently vacant after the June 1 retirement of former Justice Craig Stowers.
