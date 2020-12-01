Chief Justice Joel Bolger plans to retire from the Alaska Supreme Court when his term ends on June 30, 2021, according to a Monday announcement from the Alaska Court System.
Bolger is the first person to have been appointed to all four levels of the Alaska judiciary. He he served on the Valdez District Court, the Kodiak Superior Court and the Court of Appeals before being appointed to the Alaska Supreme Court by Gov. Sean Parnell in 2013.
Bolger has spent most his professional career in rural Alaska. His experience before his judicial appointments includes time spent as a VISTA volunteer attorney in Dillingham and as an assistant public defender in Utqiagvik. Bolger also spent time in private practice with the firm Jamin Ebell Bolger & Gentry.
“Chief Justice Bolger notes that he is giving early notice of his retirement because the process for filling a judicial vacancy can take several months, and he wishes to ensure a smooth transition,” the Monday news release from the Alaska Court System reads.
“The Alaska Constitution prescribes a system for selecting judges based on merit, which requires a comprehensive evaluation of judicial candidates by the Alaska Judicial Council,” the news release continues. “The evaluation includes detailed applications with references and writing samples, in-depth investigation of applicants, polling of all lawyers and judges in the state, public hearings, interviews, nominations to the governor, and appointment by the governor.”
Bolger also serves on or in numerous judiciary committees, commissions and conferences. He is the chair of the Family Justice Initiative for State Courts, which promotes family court reform.
