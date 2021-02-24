Mary Nordale was 9 when she met Katie Hurley, who struck her as kind of glamorous. She was thin, blonde, well-dressed and very bright, Nordale said.
This was the 1940s and Hurley worked in the same office as Nordale’s mother — that of Alaska Territorial Gov. Ernest Gruening.
“Everybody liked her. She played the piano very well. She was great at parties,” Nordale said.
Hurley, who died Sunday, spent decades in public service in Alaska, starting with assistant to Gruening. She is being remembered as a stateswoman, but to Nordale she was a lifelong friend and someone who you could pick up the relationship, right where you left off, no matter how much time had passed.
According to Nordale, politics came easy for Hurley, who belonged to the state Board of Education, Alaska Judicial Council, and the Alaska Commission for Human Rights, among other state boards and commissions.
The Juneau High School graduate, who went to business college, is probably best known as the chief clerk to the Alaska Constitutional Convention at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1955–56 but the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame credits her with being the “first woman to win a statewide partisan election when she was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 1978.”
U.S. flags and Alaska state flags are ordered to fly at half-staff on March 30 in honor of what would have been Hurley’s 100th birthday.
Other notable roles in Alaska government held by Hurley include secretary of the Territorial Senate and the State Senate. She was elected to represent Wasilla in the Alaska House of Representatives in 1984.
“She really enjoyed all of the politics and all of the things that were going on,” Nordale said. She also “knew what needed to be done.”
“She was good at working with people. She enjoyed working with people, and she let the people know she enjoyed being with them. It made for a very good environment, and she was able to get a lot done,” she said.
The last time Nordale saw Hurley was about four years ago when Hurley came to Fairbanks for a visit. Hurley stayed at Nordale’s house in Hamilton Acres.
As usual, they spent a lot of the time talking about politics. Nordale’s career has focused on law but she did a stint as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue and her mother, Katherine Driscoll Nordale, was a constitutional convention delegate.
“It was lots of fun,” Nordale said of the visit.
The last time Nordale spoke to her friend was last week. Hurley had been living in Portland, Oregon, in recent years. Nordale knew Hurley was dying.
“I just told her that I had been thinking about her,” Nordale said. “I knew that she wouldn’t appreciate it if I told her she was going to a better place. Coming from me, she would have thought it was phony.”
Hurley wasn’t able to respond, but Hurley’s daughter told Nordale that she smiled.
