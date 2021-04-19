Alaska State Troopers are increasing patrols on Tuesday because of 4/20, a national day of marijuana celebration that's steeped in pop culture.
In a news release Monday, troopers said motorists can expect to see additional patrols on Alaska highways looking for unsafe drivers.
“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is not only illegal, but it puts the lives of everyone else on the road in jeopardy. If you choose to consume intoxicating substances, always arrange for a sober driver, or stay the night instead of risking your life and freedom,” Col. Bryan Barlow, director of the Alaska State Troopers, said in the release. “For those that choose to get behind the wheel while impaired, the Alaska State Troopers will find you and you will be held accountable.”
Funding for the increased patrolling comes from grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office. Motorists who see someone driving dangerously are encouraged to call in a REDDI — Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately — by calling 911.
