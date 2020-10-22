Alaska State Troopers set a trap this week and ended up arresting two men for trying to steal a trailer that belonged to the state.
On Tuesday morning, troopers parked what they call a “bait trailer” at a pullout just north of the Nenana Bridge, at Mile 305, Parks Highway. Less than two hours later, they stopped a pickup truck hauling that same trailer away at Mile 252, Parks Highway.
They arrested driver Steven Munguia, 21, of Anchorage, and passenger Miroslav Mujica-Peraza, 32, of Anchorage, for theft in the second-degree. The charge is a felony. Both men were remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center in Fairbanks.
This “bait trailer” was a deliberate attempt to thwart thieves who target unoccupied vehicles and trailers on the roadside.
“This is an issue we’ve been dealing with,” said Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Joel Miner. “It feels like it was a little more common this summer.”
Would-be thieves should take notice that sometimes traps are set, he added.
“There are many reasons why motorists may have to temporarily leave vehicles or trailers safely parked on the side of the highway or in a pullout,” Troopers said in a press release.
Troopers encouraged the public to not assume that property left along roadways is abandoned.
“If property appears to be a safety hazard or abandoned, make a report to the Alaska State Troopers or the closest law enforcement agency,” the press release said.
Do not take the property if you are not the owner or do not have the owner’s permission.
Troopers routinely conduct pro-active enforcement efforts, such as using a bait trailer, to deter vehicle thefts and criminal activity statewide, according to the news release.