By Dorothy Chomicz
Alaska State Troopers are investigating a series of events that left a man and a woman dead and another man injured June 5 in the village of New Stuyahok.
The case is being investigated as an assault, homicide and suicide, according to a news release on the trooper website.
Troopers were notified at 5:38 a.m. of an assault between Marcus Wyagon, 29, and Devin Andrew, 23, both of New Stuyahok. Wyagon was reported to be at the village clinic receiving treatment for his injuries.
A village public safety officer later notified troopers that Jamie Acovak, 31, also of New Stuyahok, had been found unresponsive in Wyagon’s home. Acovak had serious and visible physical injuries and was pronounced deceased by the village health aide, according to the release.
Dillingham-based troopers responded at 9:30 a.m. and were told that Andrew was seen entering his home as troopers arrived in the village.
Troopers made verbal contact with Andrew through the door of his home and heard a gunshot shortly afterward. They entered his home and found him lying on the floor with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Troopers and village health aides provided aid but Andrew died of his injuries, according to the release.
Troopers with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation assumed responsibility for the case and traveled to the the village to continue the investigation.
Acovak and Andrew’s bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. Their next of kin have been notified.
New Stuyahok is a village of approximately 510 people located in Southwest Alaska, about 52 miles northeast of Dillingham.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.