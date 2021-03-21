Alaska Sens. Scott Kawasaki and Elvi Gray-Jackson are denouncing violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, after a mass shooting in Atlanta last week that killed eight people, including six Asian-American women.
The two lawmakers issued a formal statement through the Alaska Senate Democrats that condemns the March 16 shootings at three massage parlors, carried out by a lone gunman.
They described the violence as a hate crime and blamed former President Donald Trump’s “racist name-calling” for significant increases in racism, discrimination and violence toward Asian Americans in U.S. communities.
“Today, I joined with Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson in speaking out against the violence America saw towards Asian Americans this week in Atlanta,” Kawasaki wrote on his Facebook page Friday. “As leaders, it is our duty to speak out against these types of crimes whenever they occur and condemn them in the strongest terms possible. It is on all of us to practice tolerance and speak out against injustice. Violence begins where there is silence.”
He urged people reading his post to learn about and support organizations that work to end injustice toward Asian Americans, including the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies; Stop AAPI Hate and the Japanese American Citizens League.
Kawasaki’s comments on social media, which he posted along with the joint legislative statement, prompted more than 250 “likes” from his followers by Saturday morning, along with dozens of people sharing and commenting on the post.
In the formal statement, Kawasaki of Fairbanks noted his ancestry as “a 4th- and 5th-generation Japanese and Chinese American.”
“My family is acutely aware of the trauma inflicted on Asian Pacific Americans in this country. My grandfather lived through Japanese internment and the rampant prejudice that Asian Americans experienced in the 20th century.”
Gray-Jackson of Anchorage said in the formal statement that “I am proud to live in one of the most diverse communities in the United States. We are all human and deserve the same respect as our neighbors.
“I call on all Alaskans and Americans to condemn acts of racism, not only to Asian Americans but also to Alaska Natives, African Americans, American Indians, Pacific Islanders and all groups of people. Together we can build back strong communities filled with pride and joy, not hate.”
Kawasaki and Gray-Jackson pointed to Trump’s “racist name-calling of the COVID-19 virus” as leading to dramatic increases in hate crimes and violence toward Asian Americans. They noted that there has been a 150 percent rise in reported acts of racism, discrimination and violence toward Asian Americans in the U.S. in the past year.
The Alaska senators joined leaders and activists across the nation decrying a rise in discrimination and violence toward Asian Americans.
A congressional panel on civil rights last week heard testimony from lawmakers, experts and advocates about the Atlanta shooting deaths. Some criticized Trump for repeatedly calling COVID-19 “the China virus.”
They blamed Trump for stoking violence and discrimination, including the Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol and the March 16 shooting deaths. A suspect was arrested in the Atlanta-area killings. Robert Aaron Long is charged with eight counts of murder.
President Joe Biden ordered flags flown at half-staff last week to remember the victims. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta Friday to support mourners and to speak out against the violence.
