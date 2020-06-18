Alaska State Parks is seeking individuals to fill a number of Alaska Conservation Corps positions in order to bolster its “reduced traditional campground support and maintenance workforce” this summer, according to a news release.
The Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation operates about 124 campgrounds ant other facilities around the state. During the summer, when demand for parks is at its peak, the division typically relies heavily on campground hosts to help keep facilities open, safe and clean. The hosts are usually volunteers visiting from the Lower 48, who provide management, security and other essential campground duties in exchange for the privilege of free or reduced-rate season-long camping.
Due to travel restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “not only are there fewer campground hosts coming North to work at state parks, but vast numbers of Alaskans are enjoying ‘staycations’ and using state parks for outdoor recreational activities in unprecedentedly high numbers,” the release states.
Data provided by the Department of Natural Resources in May showed that revenue from usage fees was far more this April in comparison to April 2019. Across the state, there was a roughly 30% to 40% increase in park use compared with this time last year.
According to Wendy Sailors, a statewide development specialist with Alaska State Parks, this trend of more Alaskans taking advantage of state parks and trails is continuing into the summer.
“We’re still seeing very very similar numbers to what we’re normally seeing this time of the year, but without the tourists,” she said, adding that she’s spotted a lot of residents who are trying out their state parks for the first time. “There are a lot of people who are newer to the park and trails.”
As a result, park managers are asking the public to do their utmost to clean up after themselves and to take public safety precautions, like social distancing. However, the release states “the division has been unable to meet the increased workload, in some cases resulting in reduced services or even delays in opening some popular park units.’
In response, the division has created more Alaska Conservation Corps jobs, which are typically positions filled by Alaska and Lower 48 young adults looking to spend a summer working and recreating in Alaska.
“These jobs represent a tremendous opportunity for young people who value outdoor recreation, want to experience Alaska, and need good-paying, short-term employment, plus the opportunity to explore possible full-time careers,” said State Parks Director Ricky Gease, via news release. “I encourage anyone who has ever thought about working in a park ranger, administrator, maintenance or supervisory position to contact our department and apply to join us in an ACC job.”
ACC jobs have a starting pay of $16 per hour and duties range from office work, to trail maintenance, to cleaning, to a variety of other duties as assigned. Corps staff work a 20-40 hour week and most positions begin in late May or early June. To qualify, you must be an Alaska resident and at least 18 years old.
Two of the ACC positions in the Fairbanks area have been filed, but as of Wednesday there were still multiple maintenance staff positions open. According to Sailors, the position is not attached to just one park and would involve a variety of different tasks.
“Generally, our maintenance positions cover a larger area,” she said. “It would probably be a lot of driving and there would be a vehicle provided.”
To apply for an ACC position, you can visit the Department of Natural Resources website at bit.ly/2YOy4nn.
You can also visit the State Parks website at bit.ly/3fzbLbN. Click on “Get Involved,” “Employment,” then follow the link to “Alaska Conservation Corps” to see the positions in each region.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.