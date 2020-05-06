As camping season approaches, Alaska State Parks is struggling to find the volunteers it typically recruits to maintain its campgrounds. Due to travel restrictions relating to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, those who typically come from out-of-state to fill the volunteer positions are unable to travel to Alaska, leaving campgrounds across the state potentially without hosts.
Campground hosts are volunteers who live in RVs or sometimes cabins at the campground and spend their summer monitoring visitor activity, welcoming visitors and generally helping to maintain the site. Hosts are paid a stipend, the value of which varies depending on location. A public notice published by the parks division on April 28 states that host positions are usually filled by people from out of state who are looking for a way to spend their summer in Alaska.
State Parks Northern Region Superintendent Brooks Ludwig said the division is now relying on in-state volunteers.
“Normally most of our volunteers come from the Lower 48. With this 14-day quarantine, once they get up here they have to quarantine for 14 days outside of our parks before they can start working. And that’s not going to work,” he said, adding, “We just don’t have the staff to clean and maintain our campgrounds.”
A public notice published April 29 states that the division is “on track” to open the majority of its campgrounds on May 15 as usual. As of Tuesday, however, the division’s website lists 37 campgrounds across Alaska that still have host positions open.
“We have a few in-state volunteers that have committed,” Ludwig said, “but we still have a number of positions open.”
In the Fairbanks region, campgrounds that are still looking for hosts include the Salcha River State Recreation Site and the Rosehip and Granite Tors campgrounds in the Chena River State Recreation Area.
Volunteers have already signed up to help maintain campgrounds at Olnes Pond, Harding Lake, Birch Lake, Creamers Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge, and Chena River State Recreation Site off of University Avenue. That campground at the Chena River is still listed as an open position on the website, but Ludwig said an Alaskan who has an RV has signed up.
Ludwig said the parks division typically likes volunteers to arrive the weekend prior to Memorial Day weekend so they can receive some basic training. Then hosts are on duty through Labor Day weekend.
While the division continues hunting for summer volunteers, the Alaska State Parks trails and facilities continue to get a lot of use. In late March, Ludwig said that social distancing measures and the closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses had led to an uptick in foot traffic.
Data provided by the Department of Natural Resources shows that revenue from usage fees was far more this April in comparison to April 2019. For example, total fees from the Chena River State Recreation Area in April 2019 was $3,330; over this April, the recreation area brought in $4,525 in fees. Across the state, there’s been a roughly 30% to 40% increase in park use compared with this time last year.
According to Ludwig, additional foot traffic may be a concern for the division, which has increasingly limited staff.
“We’re seeing a lot of use of trailheads and public use cabins,” he said. “We are very concerned. Hopefully people will follow the social distancing measures. We are asking for funding to hire Alaska Conservation Corps members to fill the void and keep the facilities safe.”
For more information on Alaska State Parks campgrounds and application forms to become a host, go to the division’s website at bit.ly/3ck26oc
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.