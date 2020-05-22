The Alaska State Fair in Palmer has been canceled for this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jerome Hertel, the fair’s CEO, said in a statement posted on the fair’s website Friday that the “cancellation is due to the continuing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”
It is the first time since World War II that the state’s largest fair has been canceled.
“We need to make decisions now based on what we know today, not how we hope things will be in August,” Hertel said in the statement. “We have now reached the point that with all the conjecture surrounding mandates and recommendations for mass gatherings of this scale, it just will not be possible to deliver the same experience fairgoers have come to expect from the State’s largest celebration.
“Each day brings insurmountable challenges to overcome,” he said.
In Fairbanks, the fate of this year’s Tanana Valley State Fair has not been decided. The fair association’s board of directors met Wednesday without reaching a decision. Members had gone into executive session, then returned and adjourned.
The fair is scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 9.
The next regular meeting of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association is June 17 at 5:45 p.m.
A previous statement from the association, posted online on April 30 states: “We hope that in the coming weeks we will have more information to help us make a decision, but be assured the board of TVSFA will make a decision no later than May 31st.”
The board realized during its executive session that, with the latest mandates from the governor, it wasn’t able to come up with a decision because so many questions arose, according to board President Coleen Turner.
“Our hope is to make that decision sooner than the next board meeting, but right at this moment we don’t have an actual date set because we’re trying to get some of those questions answered,” Turner said.
The board would need to hold a special meeting to decide before its June meeting.
In the meantime, the board is trying to speak with the governor’s office, the Department of Health and Social Services commissioner and the chief medical officer.
“Our executive director has tried to have a meeting with those individuals, but hasn’t been super successful,” she said, “and we are, and she is, continuing to try to meet with them, because we certainly have more questions on how we could safely have a fair.”
The fair office closed amid the pandemic, but it reopens June 1 with regular office hours. Staff are at the office intermittently and will call people back if they leave a message.
Follow staff writer Kyrie Long at twitter.com/FDNMlocal. Editor Rod Boyce contributed to this report.