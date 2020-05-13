Businesses across Alaska received a total of $1.3 billion through the federal Paycheck Protection Program loans as of Friday, according to new figures released by the Small Business Administration.
The program, which is part of the federal CARES Act providing financial relief from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen a little over 9,500 loans processed in the state.
The new figures also show a breakdown of the number and financial volume of loans distributed as part of the initial $349 billion and those distributed as part of a second round of funding.
During the first round of funding, which was drained roughly two weeks after the program began on April 3, Alaska received 4,842 loans worth $922 million.
In the second round of funding, which was in the amount of $320 billion and began April 27, Alaska has received 4,750 loans worth $368 million as of Friday. The lesser total value of the loans processed during the second round of funding indicates that a larger number of smaller businesses took advantage of the program after April 27.
A Monday news release from the Small Business Administration’s Pacific Northwest Office, which covers Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, states, “So far in round two, the overall average loan size is $73,000 compared to $206,000 in round one.”
Nationally, 4.2 million loans worth $530 billion have been processed as of Sunday. Across both rounds of funding combined, Alaska’s average loan size is roughly $137,000, a little higher than the national average loan size of $126,000.
The new figures put Alaska, which is home to about 70,000 small businesses, in 44th place among states for volume in dollars of loans processed.
The Paycheck Protection Program offers low-interest, federally backed loans for small businesses to provide up to eight weeks of cash flow and is primarily intended to prevent layoffs and business closures. If employers maintain payroll, the portion of the loan used to cover paychecks, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, and other fixed expenses will be forgiven.
According to the SBA, funds are still available for businesses seeking loans to cover lost revenue.
