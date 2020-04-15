Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan are cautiously celebrating a tentative agreement reached Sunday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other allied nations to cut global oil production in an effort to stabilize supply and prices.
The agreement involves 23 countries that have settled to collectively cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day in May and June with the goal of allowing supply to even out. This comes after more than a month of massive oil price drops connected to Russia and Saudi Arabia’s price war and a demand drop associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Murkowski and Sullivan participated in a two-hour call Saturday with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud during which U.S. officials, including the senators, urged the Saudi Arabia to dial back its price war with Russia and work to stabilize the market. The urges from the U.S. came hand-in-hand with threats to pull troops from Saudi Arabia should the oil-rich kingdom fail to act.
The OPEC+ agreement was reached the next day.
Sullivan was cautiously optimistic in an interview with CNBC Monday, calling the agreement “historic.”
“I think the most important thing immediately is that it ends the price war. Hopefully it’s going to stem the job losses which have been massive in Alaska,” Sullivan said, referencing ConocoPhillips’ recently announced plan to lay up exploration rigs amid COVID-19 concerns. “It’s good news, but the implementation of course is going to be the key.”
Murkowski issued a statement Monday expressing relief over the most recent developments.
“I’m glad the Saudis and Russians are taking a step back from their economic warfare against U.S. producers, and I thank President Trump and (Energy) Secretary Brouillette for their leadership in reaching this agreement,” Murkowski said. “We can further protect our energy security by refilling our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and I encourage other nations around the world to take similar steps with their own emergency stockpiles. The millions of Americans employed in this industry should know that we will continue to support them as we seek to put the pandemic behind us and ultimately bring our economy back to full strength.”
Alaska North Slope West Coast crude was priced at $22.47 per barrel as of Thursday, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue. This is a plummet of more than $45 since Jan. 1, when North Slope oil was priced at more than $69 per barrel.
West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark for the global market, was priced at $22.80 per barrel as of Monday afternoon — a drop from $61.06 per barrel at the beginning of the year.
