The Alaska Senate unanimously passed a massive overhaul of the state's alcohol laws today.
Senate Bill 52, proposed by Soldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche, seeks to update laws that have plagued the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and alcohol businesses across the state for years.
The bill updates myriad elements across the series of laws, but one detail in particular that stands to gain praise is an update on rules governing distilleries and breweries.
The new proposal loosens regulations on the businesses in the hopes of growing commerce.
The bill rolls back restrictions on breweries and distilleries by extending the time tasting rooms can be open to 10 p.m. from 8 p.m. It also opens regulations on activities that are permitted to take place at the businesses, now allowing up to four live music concerts per year and clarifying rules regarding fundraisers, tours and art shows.
This story will be updated.
