The Alaska Senate passed a bill Monday that seeks to increase the state's motor fuel tax in an effort to further fund road maintenance across the state.
Senate Bill 115, sponsored by Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop, increases the tax rates for highway and marine motor fuels to 16 cents and 10 cents per gallon respectively.
Alaska's motor fuel tax has not been updated since May 1970. The state has the lowest motor fuel tax in the nation.
State law currently sets the base tax rate per gallon into four motor fuel categories; highway at 8 cents per gallon, marine at 5 cents per gallon, aviation at 4.7 cents per gallon and jet at 3.2 cents per gallon.
The bill does not seek to increase taxes on aviation or jet fuels.
The tax increase is estimated to generate approximately $35 million in additional state revenue to be directed to the DOT.
“This is a meaningful step toward funding the state’s backlog of transportation infrastructure and maintenance needs,” Bishop said
“A modest increase in transportation funding will improve public safety, stimulate economic growth and provide good-paying jobs for Alaskans.”
The bill passed 12-5 and will now be transmitted to the House for consideration.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.