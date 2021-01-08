Alaska’s congressional delegation affirm federal election results

Members of Alaska’s all-Republican congressional delegation cast votes that affirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in the presidential election.
All three Alaska leaders voted against objections raised by fellow Republicans in what was the last step in certifying the federal election.
Alaska’s Rep. Don Young on Thursday issued a long statement explaining that his “no” votes were a defense of states’ rights. Later, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan issued a statement with a similar theme.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski could not be reached but stated previously that she planned to affirm Biden’s Electoral College victory after courts and state legislatures found nothing that warranted overturning the presidential election.
In an emailed statement, Sullivan additionally called for a federal election integrity commission to propose state reforms, saying it’s necessary due to the number of people who have questioned the legitimacy of the 2016 and 2020 elections.
He added that Alaskans who voted for Trump should not be “lumped together” with “those who perpetrated violence in the historic halls of the U.S. Capitol.”
In Congress, objections raised to the Electoral College votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania failed by overwhelming margins, according to GovTrack.us, which detailed the votes.
“As Republicans, we have long fought to restrain federal power, and Congress overturning the election would be a victory only for federal overreach and big government,” read the statement posted on Young’s Facebook page.
Hundreds of people responded, and many of them were critical, including Fairbanks City Councilman Lonny Marney.
“Congressman, you have drank the kool aid to (sic) many times,” Marney wrote.
Sullivan said objecting to state-certified Electoral College votes would have set a bad precedent.
“I studied this important issue, the relevant constitutional provisions, and the historical precedent thoroughly,” reads the senator’s statement. “My conclusion was that by objecting to state-certified Electoral College votes, the Congress would be dramatically expanding its limited constitutional role in presidential elections by usurping the explicit constitutional power of the states and the people to elect the president. This would set an unwise and extremely troubling precedent, especially for states like Alaska.”
Young described himself as a constitutionalist and said many of his positions are informed by the 10th Amendment, which states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
States administer elections and present the results to the federal government.
“We either believe in states’ rights, or we do not,” Young wrote. “It would be unprecedented for Congress to overturn the results certified by the states. Congress does not have this power, nor should it.”
The Electoral College ensures that small states, such as Alaska, are not dominated by larger states, such as California and New York, Young wrote.
“Congress overriding the will of the states would be an egregious attack on the Electoral College, and would put Alaska in danger of not being heard in future presidential elections. Simply put: if Congress can overturn the victory of a Democrat, they can do the same to a future Republican.”
Young said Congress respected the will of the voters by affirming the Electoral College and while he is disappointed about Trump’s loss, he will work with Biden where it’s “right for Alaska.”
Sullivan expressed concern about a Biden presidency but pointed out that no judge, state legislature or governor found sufficient evidence to overturn election results.
“Of the six battleground states for which questions have been raised, five have state legislatures controlled by Republicans and two have Republican governors. Pursuant to their constitutional obligations, each of these states, like all others, submitted certified Electoral College slates to be counted by the Congress. No state submitted competing or multiple slates of electoral votes.”
Sullivan said numerous Alaskans encouraged him to reject state-certified electoral votes.
“Overturning this election would, in essence, create a system that would allow the president to be chosen by whichever political party controls Congress, overriding the power of the states,” the senator’s statement reads. “Protecting our constitutional order and the explicit constitutional right of states to elect the president requires the Senate to respect the limits placed on its own power.”
Sullivan said is supporting a bill to establish a “9/11-type commission” to look into “issues and irregularities” of the 2020 election and make recommendations.
