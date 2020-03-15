The financial information of Hilcorp, the company buying the largest share of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, will remain confidential under an order of the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.
The order issued last week described the state statute under which Hilcorp qualified for confidentiality as “unusual among public records statutes” and said that the privately owned company met the law’s three standards.
“If those requirements are met, we have no discretion to release the documents to the public. We must treat the documents as confidential,” the order states.
The requirements under Alaska Statute 42.06.445(c) are these: A pipeline must be subject to federal jurisdiction; the information for which confidentiality is sought must relate to the “finances or operations” of the pipeline; the information must be beyond what is required to be filed with “the appropriate federal agency.”
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulates oil pipelines for the U.S. government. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska held that since Hilcorp did not file financial statements with FERC, state law allows for such documents filed with the commission to qualify for confidentiality. Hilcorp filed financial information with other federal agencies.
The state regulators also put out information on how they would proceed with Hilcorp’s request for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to become an operator of the 800-mile trans-Alaska oil pipeline, which starts on the North Slope, passes through the Fairbanks North Star Borough and ends in Valdez.
Sept. 28 is the panel’s self-imposed deadline for deciding on the certificate. The commission has “not yet determined whether we need an evidentiary hearing,” the order states.
Hilcorp’s application with the regulatory commission is the most prominent regulatory hurdle so far in a $5.6 billion acquisition of BP’s Alaska assets.
The decision to grant confidentiality is consistent with RCA precedent, according to the 19-page order, which was signed “by the direction of the commission.”
Commission member Stephen McAlpine dissented, holding that Hilcorp had waived its confidentiality protection under AS 42.06.445(c) because an original confidentiality request cited a different part of the law.
“ … I believe that airing these documents publicly and subjecting the entire transaction to intense debate far outweighs the petitioners’ interest in keeping them confidential,” McAlpine wrote. “Instead, Hilcorp has invited an unnecessary public relations nightmare over what may come of the lifeblood of our state.
“Now public scrutiny may well be based on speculation as to what the documents may or may not say rather than a complete airing of the facts as they exist,” he wrote.
Part of the commission’s order addresses a recent filing by the city of Valdez, which pressed the commission to disclose Hilcorp’s finances as a matter of consistency with legislative intent and Alaska public policy. The city called on the commission to change its past interpretation of state law.
Hilcorp had asked for the city filing to be stricken as untimely, but the commission denied the request. Since a hearing had not been held, the order states, anyone could file a statement opposing a petition for confidential treatment.
Hilcorp is headquartered in Texas and has been doing business in Alaska since 2012.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.