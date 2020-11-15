COVID-19 cases continue to surge statewide, with one new death, nine new hospitalizations and a record-high of 745 new cases recorded on Friday.
In the Interior, 43 cases were recorded in Fairbanks, 13 in North Pole and nine in Delta Junction, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services case count summary released Saturday afternoon.
Elsewhere, Anchorage had the highest total with 736, while the nearby communities of Eagle River and Chugiak recorded 44 and 12 cases, respectively. Wasilla recorded 31 new cases, Juneau 15, Bethel 19 and Soldotna 14.
Kenai, Homer, Palmer and Utqiagvik recorded between five and 10 cases each, while more than 20 other communities and census areas around the state recorded one or two new cases.
Of the total 745 new cases reported Friday, nine are nonresident and their location and circumstances are under investigation. The reported death was that of an Anchorage man in his 60s.
To date, 22,014 resident cases and 1,139 nonresident cases have been recorded statewide. All regions of Alaska are now in high alert status, based on an average 14-day case rate of 65.16 cases per 100,000, according to DHSS.
Adults under 70 saw the highest infection rates, with 131 cases in the 20- to 29-year-old age group, 121 for those in the 30- to 39-year-old group, 110 for those aged 50 to 59 and 84 for those aged 60 to 69. Forty-one of the cases were in children under the age of 10.
There are currently 106 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, while an additional 19 patients are under investigation for possible infection. Eleven patients are on ventilators at this time. Recovered cases number 6,513.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.