The Alaska Railroad has revised its summer daily passenger train service due to reduced ridership.
The railroad announced Thursday that the revisions will shorten the season for one train and decrease operating days for another.
Daily operations for the Coastal Classic, which provides service between Anchorage and Seward, will end Sept. 7. Daily bi-directional service between Anchorage, Denali and Fairbanks on the Denali Star will end Aug. 1.
The Denali Star will provide northbound service on Saturdays and Mondays and southbound service on Sundays and Tuesdays from Aug. 2 to Sept. 13. No service will be provided Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, according to a news release.
The railroad delayed the start of its summer season until July 7 this year and expected a significant decrease in passenger volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on travel and tourism.
"We've been happy to see stable ridership on the Coastal Classic and the Glacier Discovery trains through early September, but the season has been more challenging for the Denali Star and we could not continue to sustain daily service for that route," Dale Wade, vice president of marketing and customer service, stated in the news release.
The Glacier Discovery will continue to offer daily service to Anchorage, Portage, Whittier and Grandview through Sept. 7.
Passengers with reservations affected by the schedule revisions will be contacted by railroad staff and assisted with refunds, rescheduling or possible alternate transportation.
