The global stock market plummeted last week due to increased novel coronavirus fears, causing the Alaska Permanent Fund to take a dive of approximately $2.8 billion. That calculates to about 3% of the fund.
The fund is Alaska’s central source of revenue for state spending and the permanent fund dividend.
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. officials redirected concerns over the loss in statements released this week by highlighting the fund’s secure structure.
“Given elevated valuations prevalent in public stock markets and the team’s assessment of the risk/return tradeoff in markets, the fund has been positioned more conservatively than normal going into February,” APFC Chief Investment Officer Marcus Frampton said. “While a drop in value is always very difficult, I’m gratified that the team’s positioning of the portfolio served us well last week in a tough market. In this challenging market environment, the fund has performed well, and we are positioned to weather any future volatility.”
Chief Executive Officer Angela Rodell explained that the diversity within the fund’s stock portfolio was designed for dire situations such as this.
“We have been in the longest bull run in U.S. history over the last 12 years. During this period, APFC has continued to build a diversified portfolio that is designed to weather many different storms. We are now in one of those forecasted storms,” Rodell said. “The events of the last few weeks emphasize how interdependent markets have become. Rather than being wholly deployed in the U.S. stock market, the fund has a significant allocation to fixed income and cash. These are assets that are working now to limit the losses on the portfolio.”
When asked of the fund loss during a meeting with reporters Monday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he was more concerned with the drop in oil prices.
“More concerning would be a $50 to $51 a barrel oil,” Dunleavy said. “If it stays in that area, certainly there’s going to be a larger deficit.”
Oil revenue is central to state spending, and while the Alaska Department of Revenue had forecast a slight dip in oil prices heading into the upcoming fiscal year — approximating about $64 per barrel — the estimate was more than $10 per barrel higher than where Alaska North Slope crude currently sits. A barrel of Alaska crude came in at $50.85 as of Monday.
The Department of Revenue plans to revise its estimate later this month, the result of which will be vital for budget planning for the next fiscal year.
