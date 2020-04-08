Carl Brady, former vice chairman of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Board of Trustees, has died. He served three terms on the board and was last reappointed in 2015 by former Gov. Bill Walker.
Brady served as chairman of the board from 1992-1993 and from 2003-2007, serving as vice chairman since 2010.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement mourning Brady’s death Tuesday.
“Rose and I want to express our deepest condolences to Carl’s family during this difficult time,” Dunleavy said. “Carl was an admired leader in both the business sector and the public policy arena. He was always willing to serve his fellow Alaskans — his contributions as a member of the Alaska Permanent Fund board across three decades can’t be overstated. Carl was a great Alaskan whose void will be felt by many.”