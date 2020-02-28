A ballot measure seeking a massive rewrite of the state's oil and gas tax credit system has enough signatures to make it on the 2020 ballot this coming November, state officials announced this week.
The ballot measure has gained the support of business officials and some legislators who seek a change in structure but has faced harsh criticism from industry officials who fear it may push investors away from the state.
The number of qualified signatures was certified by the Alaska Division of Elections on Wednesday.
Throughout the winter, the Vote Yes for Alaska's Fair Share campaign reported collecting more than 44,000 signatures. The Division of Elections has reviewed 36,252 and certified 32,378 –– far exceeding the 28,501 signatures needed to make the ballot.
The campaign has also qualified in 37 of the state's 40 House districts. A minimum of 30 qualified districts is required.
“The rapid and broad-based public support for the Fair Share Act signature-gathering effort is a demonstration that the public understands that the initiative is the way to stop giving away our oil," cosponsor Jane Angvik of Anchorage said in a statement. "With a fair share of petroleum revenues, Alaska can restore basic services, sustain a permanent fund dividend and adopt a robust capital budget for the first time in six years."
Another cosponsor, Merrick Peirce of Fairbanks, noted that Gov. Mike Dunleavy's plan to spend through the state's Constitutional Budget Reserve account to fund the state budget this year is yet another reason the ballot measure is important.
"It is imperative that we end the SB21 corporate welfare that has destroyed Alaska's finances and is harming the Alaska economy," Peirce said. "Alaskans are doing the job that our elected officials are supposed to be doing."
One of the central goals of the measure is to increase the amount of oil wealth that remains with the state as a new form of revenue.
The Alaska Oil and Gas Association worries the measure will have the opposite effect.
"The proposed ballot measure would dramatically increase taxes on the heart of Alaska’s oil patch,” AOGA President and CEO Kara Moriarty told the Daily News-Miner after the measure was introduced. “No industry in Alaska can sustain an increase of this magnitude without causing a disaster for our state’s economy.”
According to the Division of Elections, Alaska law states a ballot measure can be placed on any of the upcoming statewide ballots, as long as it's at least 120 days after the Alaska Legislature ends its regular session. This means if the measure is to appear on the August primary ballot, the Legislature will need to have adjourned its regular session by April 19, but that is unlikely as lawmakers have not concluded a regular session by its statutory 90-day mark in years.
The election uncertainty makes campaigning a little difficult, one campaign worker noted.
Another possible wrinkle is that if the recall effort against Dunleavy is approved by the Supreme Court, a special election triggered by the recall petition — assuming enough signatures are gathered to force the election — could also count as a statewide election on which the oil tax measure could appear.
Right now a lot is up in the air, noted Fairbanks Division of Elections Regional Director Jeremy Johnson.
