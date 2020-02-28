No confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Alaska, but the state is taking precautionary measures in a number of ways, including securing the ability to test for the disease.
As of Wednesday, the Alaska State Virology Lab based in Fairbanks and the lab in Anchorage will be able to test for the novel coronavirus in a number of ways, including nasal swabs, oral and throat swabs and upper respiratory samples.
The lab is based on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus and operates with a team of 11 employees, four of whom do the testing.
Lab manager Jayme Parker noted in an interview that the lab is pleased to have been given authority from the Centers for Disease Control to be able to take this step in preparing for a possible outbreak.
"We are a really tight team here at the lab and we will shift resources into whatever viruses are of import today," Parker said. "We've had experience looking into the mumps and measles outbreaks in recent years, and now with the novel coronavirus coming in during the flu season, we're working really hard."
The certification of Alaska's testing capabilities is part of a larger national effort by the CDC to send out testing kits to state labs that do not already have them and to certify testing abilities of labs already in possession of kits.
As of Friday, the World Health Organization reported just over 83,000 cases worldwide. This includes 2,861 deaths, the vast majority of which have occurred in China. Just over 4,700 cases have been reported outside of China in 53 countries, resulting in 34 deaths.
According to the WHO, there are 59 confirmed cases in the United States as of Wednesday, more than half of which were repatriation cases –– cases in people were returning from areas with possible outbreaks. Thirty-six of those cases were specifically from passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to the Alaska State Section on Epidemiology.
The state Department of Health and Social Services instructs health care providers to reach out to the Section of Epidemiology if a patient is suspected of having the novel coronavirus. Personal information of patients will be kept confidential, but the public would be notified of a positive case of the virus.
“Alaska has had no cases of COVID-19 as yet,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zink, referring to the technical name for the disease. “We’re grateful that we now have the capacity to conduct these tests in state, before any testing needed to be done.”
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.