At Walmart, the bleach supply was dwindling on Wednesday and the cold medicine aisle was hit hard. Costco had run out of large sacks of rice and was rationing bottled water. Fred Meyer was limiting certain products as coronavirus fears have caused some consumers to stock up.
Daniel, a husband and father of two who declined to provide his last name, said he wanted to be prepared.
His Costco shopping cart was full of household goods, including five cases of bottled water.
“We’re just kind of making sure that we have our own supplies,” he said later in a telephone interview.
Other shoppers on Wednesday said that doomsday predictions come and go and that they were not worried.
What some people consider being prepared, others see as panic-buying, and it’s happening around the globe, emptying store shelves of things such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer, according to various news sources.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, on its coronavirus website, is advising businesses to prepare for supply chain disruptions.
The state is currently not seeing significant supply chain disruptions, according to Clinton Bennett, communications director with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, who said he inquired with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
No disruptions are expected, Bennett wrote in an email, “but we all want to make sure everyone is prepared if there happens to be disruptions. As DHSS closely monitors the rapidly-emerging outbreak of COVID-19, prevention and preparedness will remain important.”
Alaskans are advised to compile an emergency kit with soap, hand sanitizer, tissues and medicine, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes and vitamins, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Alaskans are also advised to heed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends having nonperishable food on hand. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends maintaining a two-week supply of food and water to prepare for a pandemic.
Links are provided on a state website focused on what Alaskans can do to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak. That webpage is here.
While some stores look to be running low on certain items, Fairbanks area stores overall still have shelves full of food, medicine, water and sanitizing products.
Attempts to reach retailers’ corporate offices this week have been unsuccessful.
“As you can imagine, Costco has received several requests from the media for more information about how Costco is handling the surge of interest in purchasing emergency supplies in response to news on the coronavirus,” reads an emailed response from Costco’s corporate communications office.
“Costco is not staffed to respond individually to all these questions. As always, our focus is to have merchandise available for our members at low warehouse prices,” the email states.
Fred Meyer West has posted signs around the store stating that “due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitation, cold and flu related products to 5 each per customer.”
Multiple attempts to reach Kroger Co., which owns Fred Meyer Inc., were unsuccessful.
The “media inquiries” phone line for Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway, Inc., had a full voicemail box on Wednesday and Thursday.
Walmart also did not respond to multiple inquiries.
