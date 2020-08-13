Finding volunteer poll workers for any election year is a challenge, according to Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai. But securing a volunteer force to run the polls during a pandemic presents a unique set of difficulties.
In Fairbanks, for example, while poll worker numbers are relatively stable going into Tuesday’s primary election, in past years the volunteer force has largely been made up of older individuals who are able to volunteer for a day because they are no longer working.
This same demographic, however, falls within the category of vulnerable populations who are the most at risk for COVID-19.
Younger Fairbanksans have stepped up locally, says Fairbanks Regional Elections Supervisor Jeremy Johnson, but other areas are still facing hardships in finding people to staff the polls on Tuesday.
“Honestly I’ve had more election support and volunteers than I’ve ever had before. Folks are just coming together during tough times and helping each other out,” Johnson said earlier this week. “There have been longtime poll workers that have declined to work this season because of those concerns about the pandemic and the elderly. The increase of election workers has been folks across the board though, young and old.”
Anchorage has seen a severe spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and has been deemed a hot spot by state health officials.
“I think that’s probably affecting folks’ willingness to participate,” Johnson said.
Personal protective equipment — masks and the like — will be distributed to all poll workers.
“So I think that has helped provide confidence for them,” he said.
Even so, Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, who oversees elections in his roll as lieutenant governor, has discussed calling in the Alaska National Guard to fill vacancies in poll worker teams.
Fenumiai says volunteer numbers in the Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna areas are improving but that northwest and southwest regions of the state are still facing difficulties in finding enough poll workers.
The state rolled out a backup plan to fill out poll worker teams by allowing state workers to take administrative leave for the day to be a poll worker. While most poll workers are volunteers, state employees who take the day off to staff the polls will be paid.
That program has helped fill out worker numbers in Juneau, for example, says Region I Supervisor Lauri Wilson.
“We had a good response from the state worker incentive program,” she said. “Now we’re looking pretty good in Juneau.”
In the Fairbanks area, Johnson said he had originally requested that a few National Guard members be placed on standby but that, after an aggressive marketing campaigning asking for the community to step up, he doesn’t anticipate the Guard members will be needed.
The plan to call them in is a logical move, Johnson noted.
“They will not be uniformed service members. They’ll be in civilian clothes and will be trained just like any other poll workers,” he said. “One of the benefits is that as a National Guard member they are ready to be called up and there are people stationed all over the place in small, remote parts of the state that really need poll workers right now.
To Johnson’s knowledge, this is the first time the state has had to consider calling on the National Guard for election help. But also, nothing about this election is normal, he added.
“Things are changing daily and I am in a position of reacting, which is not the position I like to be in, and polling places are calling each day and calling to decline to participate,” he explained.
If polling locations opt out due to fears of COVID-19, response plans will be made on the fly and voters will be directed to the next nearest polling place.
“At this point when it’s a week away, we don’t have the ability to issue new voter cards or effectively change polling places according to procedure,” Johnson said Tuesday. “What would happen at this time is each precinct worker has in their supplies a poster that says something along the lines of ‘Emergency closure, please to go X location’ and we will just make sausage and pack one polling place into another.”
It’s not ideal, but it’s the best that can be done with such short notice, Johnson explained.
“Election administrators are risk averse, so this is a new position for all of us,” he said.
After the primary election next week, the process starts all over again to prepare for the November general election.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.