Airmen and soldiers of the Alaska National Guard are slated to depart this weekend to help civilian authorities with the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
The approximately 80 Alaska Guardsmen are volunteers, and will be flown from Eielson Air Force Base to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on Sunday.
National Guard soldiers and airmen from across the U.S. will augment the D.C. National Guard to provide crowd management; traffic control in and around the Capitol, as well as communications, logistical, medical and public affairs support.
“This is about ensuring the safety and security of all Americans attending next week’s presidential inauguration,” said Gov. Mike Dunleavy. “A contingent of Alaska’s National Guard volunteered to join their fellow Guardsmen from around the country, in the nation’s capital, to help ensure a peaceful transition.”
Activating volunteers and scheduling aircraft to deploy to the East Coast from Alaska requires extensive logistical planning and coordination, and this request to support was expedited in only two days.