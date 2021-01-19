A group of airmen and soldiers from the Alaska National Guard departed Eielson Air Force Base on Sunday to deploy to Washington, D.C., to assist with the presidential inauguration later this week.
The 168th Wing flew Guardsmen from the Fairbanks area to Elmendorf Air Force Base to take roughly 50 volunteers to the D.C. area to assist federal and local D.C. agencies with a variety of tasks including manning medical stations, controlling crowds, traffic control and assisting with entry and exit points along the mall down from the capital where the ceremony is scheduled to happen.
The Alaska contingent joins a larger force of roughly 25,000 Air National and Army National Guardsmen from across the county. The deployment was deemed necessary after a large group of Trump supporters rioted on Jan. 6 then attacked the capital building, claiming the presidential election had been “stolen” in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor. The Secret Service is in command of the event.
“They could be doing anything,” said Col. Col. Kevin Clifford,Vice Commander of the 168th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard. “That’s the great thing about Guardsmen, they are very diverse.”
The Guardsmen on the afternoon flight out of Eielson said they volunteered to go the D.C. because they wanted to be part of history and help others.
“You see things on the news all the time, and it’s really cool to be part of something that can actually help,” said Air Force SSgt. Kirielle Sjoblom.