An Alaska man serving a life sentence for a 1979 Fairbanks murder died Monday at an out-of-state prison.
Horace Nelson, 64, was serving his state sentence at Federal Correctional Facility, Victorville, California, and had been incarcerated there since 2014.
Nelson died at Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville and his death is not COVID-19 related, according to an Alaska Department of Corrections news release issued Tuesday afternoon. No foul play is suspected and his next of kin have been notified.
Nelson was convicted of second-degree murder for the strangling death of a 17-year-old girl he met at a party. According to an Alaska Court of Appeals opinion dated Nov. 13, 1980, Nelson admitted to having sex with the victim in the dugout at a municipal baseball field in Fairbanks and intentionally strangling her. The victim’s body was found partially clad, bound at the hands and feet and her breasts had been severely bitten.
Nelson was 23 when sentenced and had served 41 years at the time of his death.
