Amid statewide school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak and increased discussions of distance-delivered education, the Alaska Legislature today passed a bill that will provide for additional internet access for public schools across the state.
Senate Bill 74 will boost broadband from 10 megabits per second (Mbps) to 25 Mbps for eligible schools.
According to the bill's language, a school district in which one or more schools qualify for a discounted rate for internet services through the Federal Universal Services program is eligible to receive the funding needed for each school to bring its bandwidth share to 25 Mbps.
“It’s an important piece of legislation,” said original sponsor Sen. Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel. “Schools can use more technology in more classrooms simultaneously and have better access to more information, further utilizing video technology and reducing caching.”
SB 74 originally passed the Senate last session and was picked up by the House this week with increased attention to the need for technological advancements for schools to provide distance education throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bill passed the Senate last year 19-1, with Eagle River Republican Sen. Laura Reinbold dissenting, and passed the House today 32-3 with Reps. Dan Carpenter, R-Anchorage, David Eastman, R-Wasilla, and Mike Prax, R-North Pole, voting against the bill.
The legislation will soon be transmitted to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for approval.
