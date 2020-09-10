Law enforcement agencies must obtain a warrant before using a telephoto lens to conduct aerial surveillance in Alaska, according to a recently released Alaska Court of Appeals ruling.
The ruling, released Friday, stems from a 2012 case in which Alaska State Troopers flew over a Fairbanks area property in a helicopter and took pictures of a marijuana grow.
According to the ruling, troopers were acting on a tip from an informant who said John William McKelvey III had 30 marijuana plants growing in his backyard and greenhouse. The greenhouse was behind McKelvey’s house and the yard was surrounded by a sight barrier of tall trees. Hoping to get confirmation of the tip, troopers flew over McKelvey’s house property twice and took photos with a 280-millimeter zoom lens. While unable to see any marijuana plants outside, troopers were able to discern some kind of plant growing in 5-gallon buckets inside a semi-transparent greenhouse.
Based on the results of the aerial surveillance, troopers obtained a warrant, searched McKelvey’s property and found marijuana plants, methamphetamine, cash and a firearm. McKelvey was indicted on six counts of drugs misconduct and one count of second-degree weapons misconduct.
McKelvey’s attorney moved that all evidence seized during the search be suppressed because the aerial surveillance of his yard was an illegal, warrantless search and thus violated both the U.S. Constitution and the Alaska Constitution. The motion was denied and McKelvey was subsequently found guilty of the weapons misconduct charge and one count of third-degree drugs misconduct for possession of methamphetamine, according to the ruling. His other charges were dismissed.
The Court of Appeals reversed McKelvey’s conviction, and the state now has a month to decide whether to appeal to the Alaska Supreme Court, according to McKelvey’s attorney, Robert John.
McKelvey argued in his appeal that he had a reasonable expectation that his greenhouse would not be subjected to aerial surveillance using image magnifying technology and that both the federal and state constitutions supported that conclusion. The appeals court found that McKelvey would be “unlikely to prevail on his claim under federal law” and that the U.S. Supreme Court’s right to privacy test fails to sufficiently protect an Alaskan’s rights in that regard. Instead, the court based its decision solely on the state Constitution, according to the ruling.
“... we conclude that, given Alaska’s explicit constitutional protection of privacy, as well as Alaska law’s heightened protection for the privacy of residences, McKelvey could reasonably expect that his home and backyard would not be subjected to the type of aerial surveillance that occurred in this case,” the ruling states.
The court also found that the use of a telephoto lens constituted a search of McKelvey’s property and therefore required a warrant.
“... An officer’s use of vision-enhancing technology should be deemed a “search” if the technology allows the officer to make observations that are significantly more detailed than what an unaided human eye would be able to see at the same distance,” the ruling states.
The appeals court concluded that the Fairbanks Superior Court should have granted McKelvey’s motion to suppress evidence from the physical search of his property.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.