The Alaska Judicial Council is seeking candidates to fill judicial vacancies caused by the retirement of two Fairbanks judges.
Fairbanks Superior Court Michael P. McConahy will retire Feb. 28, 2021. McConahy was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 and is a former Fairbanks assistant district attorney and state prosecutor.
Fairbanks District Court Judge Patrick Hammers retired Aug. 31 after 12 years in that position. Prior to that, Hammers served as a magistrate in Fairbanks court for nine years.
All applicants must be U.S. citizens who have lived in Alaska for the five years preceding the appointment. Superior Court applicants must have engaged in practicing law in Alaska for the past five years. District Court applicants must be at least 21 years old and have either been engaged in active law practice in Alaska for not less than three years or have served at least seven years as a magistrate in the state.
All applications must be received by the Judicial Council office by 3 p.m. Oct. 30.
The Alaska Judicial Council is a seven-member citizen’s commission comprised of three attorneys, three non-attorneys and the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.
According to a news release issued Sunday, the council will conduct a comprehensive investigation of the applicants, including criminal and credit histories, judicial disciplinary records and public comments. The council will meet in February to conduct a public hearing, interview the applicants and select two nominees for each position. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has 45 days in which to appoint a judge from the list of nominees.
