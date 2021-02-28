With job losses devastating the economy and financial well-being of Alaskans during the pandemic, state officials are predicting employment will improve in 2021 but not reach pre-COVID levels until 2023 or beyond.
The effects of high unemployment and paths to rebuilding the economy were the topics of the House Labor and Commerce Committee’s Friday meeting, where members looked at presentations from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, as well as the Center for Economic Development and Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska.
Job losses hit the state hard, with about 47% of Alaskans saying their household has experienced a loss of employment income since March 2020, according to the February U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey.
“Half of Alaskans are seeing that income shock,” said Nolan Klouda from the Center for Economic Development.
Prior to the pandemic, the highest number of weekly unemployment claims Alaska saw was 22,380 in January 2011. Last year, the state saw 52,022 claims in April.
“We’ve never lost as many jobs in a year in any recession,” economist Neal Fried said. “We have not had anything in our economy ever. The number of temporary unemployed people is off the charts — we had to adjust to charts.”
Paths to slow recovery
The recovery of Alaska’s economy depends on a lot of factors, including the development of the virus, oil prices and federal aid, said Dr. Mouhcine Guettabi, economics professor at the Institute of Social and Economic Research.
He said that all things considered, he expects slow improvement.
“I’m confident that we are going to see growth in 2021; we are going to see growth in 2022, but it will be fairly low growth,” he said.
Dan Robinson from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development agreed, saying that in 2021, the department expects the economy to slowly start regaining jobs lost the previous year and grow at a rate of 2.2%.
In 2022, they anticipate a continuing climb, and by the end of 2022, the Alaska economy should be at about 95% of the pre-pandemic levels.
Looking closely at each industry, hospitality is expected to improve. In 2020, of all lost jobs across the state, more than a third — 9,600 jobs — were in the hospitality sector. “They were slaughtered because of social distancing and travel,” Fried said. Next year, when and if the travel patterns begin normalizing, the field will gain about half of the jobs it lost in 2020.
Transportation follows hospitality with an expected 9% increase in jobs, offsetting some of the damages of the 16% drop in 2020 that happened with fewer visitors and residents moving around.
The health care sector, affected by suspension of non-essential visits, is expected to “rebound much faster than the rest of the Alaska economy as many people who delayed procedures are now returning to health care facilities as evidenced by the much higher foot traffic to physician offices,” Guettabi said.
Gains in other industries are expected to be less dramatic: manufacturing and retail are expected to gain around 5.5%, while private education expected to grow around 1%.
Some of industries are expected to continue losing jobs, including mining, oil and gas, which represents the highest paid jobs in the Alaska economy. Those industries lost about 20% of their jobs last year, Fried said.
Most of government jobs are not expected to grow either, with an exception of jobs in tribal and local governments, which also includes public schools.
While some of the predictions seem encouraging, the recovery is expected to be a slow process.
“The road back to pre-pandemic employment and output levels will be a long one as some businesses have permanently closed, the tourism shock will be long lasting, and while oil prices have recovered from negative territory the outlook is fairly bearish,” Guettabi said.
Additionally, these recovery numbers refer to returning to the pre-pandemic levels, and Alaska has been seeing low job growth for several years before the pandemic.
“The pandemic justifiably shifted attention to short-term mitigation and crisis management,” Robinson said.
“But how Alaska’s economy performs once COVID-19 is behind us will depend in part on how and when we resolve our long-term budget issues.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.