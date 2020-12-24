Species profiles are one of the most fun and interesting resources offered on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.
These profiles bring the department’s wealth of knowledge about Alaska wildlife to reader’s fingertips. Interested in range and habitat information for Alaska wood bison? It’s all there in the wood bison species profile, where readers can learn that wood bison are good swimmers and have swum across both the Innoko and Yukon rivers.
During the holiday season, a particularly festive species profile can be found on the Fish and Game website, that of the R.t. saintnicolas magicalus, or Santa’s reindeer in layman’s terms.
The profile of Santa’s reindeer includes interesting facts, such as, “Santa’s reindeer have infinite life expectancy. They are immune from the coronavirus currently circulating the world. So, Rudolf will be able to guide Santa’s sleigh without a mask covering up his bright nose.”
“Santa’s reindeer (R.t. saintnicolas magicalus) look very similar to common reindeer or caribou, but have many characteristics that distinguish them from the seven other common subspecies. In Europe, caribou are called reindeer, but in Alaska and Canada only the semi-domesticated form is called reindeer. All caribou and reindeer throughout the world are considered to be the same species, and, including Santa’s reindeer,” according to the website.
Also of note, the range of Santa’s reindeer is confined to a small area around the North Pole for most of the the year, but expands dramatically on an annual basis for a brief period (only 12 hours) in late December.
Young readers may be particularly interested in learning more about this species and can get involved by recording their own observations.
Because Santa’s reindeer are a rare subspecies, there is little documented information about them and the department is eager to hear from resident scientists that are able to observe them.
If you can document a sighting or sign, such as tracks, scat and/or signs of foraging, of these rare animals, email your findings to the the department at the address dfg.santasreindeer@alaska.gov.
You can access all the department’s information on Santa’s reindeer at bit.ly/3rzX3IC.