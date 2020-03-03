The Alaska House passed a $9.8 billion operating budget Tuesday afternoon. The bill draws funding from a number of state revenue sources but ran into trouble when the House failed to achieve the three-quarters vote required to draw funds from the Constitutional Budget Reserve, leaving the budget only partially funded.
The budget spends $4.45 billion in state funding, $10 million more than Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposed $4.44 billion in state funding for his proposed budget, noted House Finance Committee Co-Chair Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome.
Total state funding will likely amount to about $4.5 billion once the recently passed supplemental budget is added into the total.
In highlights, the bill follows the funding compact for the University of Alaska signed by Dunleavy and UA President Jim Johnsen last year, adds $11 million to the ferry system, provides $8 million to the state's Adult Dental program for low-income adults, fully funds the K-12 funding formula, adds $1.7 million to the state's court system, $1 million for the state's Village Public Safety Officer program, $1 million for Alaska public radio and $1.6 bill for 36 new Alaska State Trooper positions.
The budget passed the House 23-16 along caucus lines and will now be transmitted to the Senate for consideration.
As noted by Foster during the Tuesday afternoon floor session, this is the fastest the House passed passed an operating budget in nearly a decade.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.