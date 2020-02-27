Additional funding for firefighters, the Alaska Marine Highway and Medicaid were all included in the supplementary budget passed by the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Last year, Gov. Mike Dunleavy cut $351 million from the operating budget, including cuts to Medicaid and the AMHS. Now, the governor and the legislature are trying to add back some of that funding so ferries can maintain basic lines and to fund Medicaid functions the state failed in cutting last year.
The supplemental budget draws $289.6 million in unrestricted general funds. Along with federal match dollars, the budget total comes out to $526.2 million, much of which is needed due to the governor’s budget vetoes last summer.
Some of the funding to make up for Dunleavy’s cuts include:
• $120 million in state funds and $143.4 million federal match dollars for Medicaid provider payments to make up for the governor’s cuts to Medicaid spending last year.
• $8.6 million to restore Adult Public Assistance for low-income Alaskans which the governor cut last year.
• $8.3 million to restore the Adult Preventative Dental program which the governor discontinued last year.
• $7.1 million back to the Alaska Marine Highway to assist ferries in maintaining basic operations to Southeast communities for the spring and summer until a new fiscal year begins.
Some of the other funding highlights include:
• $110.5 million to pay for the state’s wildland firefighting costs from the summer’s extreme fire season.
• $3 million to address lingering damage from the December 2018 earthquake in Anchorage, Kenai and the Mat-Su region.
• $6 million to help the Alaska Psychiatric Institute increase services.
• $6.7 million to the Department of Public Safety to fund Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers.
• $150,000 to re-open the District Attorney’s Office in Utqiagvik.
The bill and subsequent draw from the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve account passed in a 35-2 vote with Wasilla Republic Rep. David Eastman and Big Lake Republican Rep. Mark Neuman as the sole dissenters.
The Senate Finance Committee plans to hear the bill for the first time Thursday.
