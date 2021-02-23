Gov. Mike Dunleavy continues to quarantine at his home in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough after exposure to someone on Saturday who later tested positive for COVID-19.
“He is fine and continues to experience no symptoms,” spokesman Jeff Turner said in a Tuesday email.
The governor tested negative for the virus but is following federal guidance, Turner said, and will be quarantining for a minimum of seven days.
Turner did not answer a question as to whether Dunleavy was exposed at the Alaska Outdoor Council’s annual banquet and fundraiser in Palmer. The $75-a-plate dinner was held Saturday, and according to the council’s website, was sold out.
Turner referred questions about Dunleavy’s plans for future COVID-19 testing to his scheduler.
“Like so many other Alaskans who have experienced a close contact, he will continue to fulfill his duties by teleworking from home and receive additional tests until it is certain he is free of the virus,” read a prepared statement from the governor’s office.
