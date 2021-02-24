Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor's office made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying he is at home and experiencing mild symptoms.
"Because the governor has been in quarantine during his infectious period, there are no known close contacts at this time," the release stated. "Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and the governor’s attending physician are monitoring him and will provide the public with updates as needed."
The governor was exposed Saturday to an individual who later tested positive for the virus. He was feeling well and tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday morning but quarantined, the governor's office stated. He had been feeling well until Tuesday night, and this morning he tested again, testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection.
On Tuesday, Turner did not answer a question as to whether Dunleavy was exposed at the Alaska Outdoor Council’s annual banquet and fundraiser in Palmer. The $75-a-plate dinner was held Saturday, and according to the council’s website, was sold out.
Turner referred questions about Dunleavy’s plans for future COVID-19 testing to his scheduler.
“Like so many other Alaskans who have experienced a close contact, he will continue to fulfill his duties by teleworking from home and receive additional tests until it is certain he is free of the virus,” read a prepared statement from the governor’s office.
